SOURCE SPORTS: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck Join ESPN To Become the New Voices for Monday Night Football

After two decades working together at Fox Sports, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck are taking their talents over to ESPN to become the new voices of Monday Night Football.

“The opportunity to be a voice on Monday Night Football, adding to its legacy and being a part of the future of the NFL on ESPN, has me motivated and reflective,” Aikman said in an ESPN press release.

Buck and Aikman will be working together for the 21st season (the same number of seasons that Pat Summerall and John Madden worked together) and will be joined by sideline reporter Lisa Salters, plus John Parry as the officiating analyst.

It’s been no secret that the worldwide leaders in sports have wanted to improve their Monday night broadcast for some time now. With the two biggest broadcasters in the game, it’s safe to say ESPN has achieved that goal.

Monday nights will continue to include the alternate Peyton and Eli “Manningcast” for 10 games, with the Mannings’ contract with ESPN currently running through the 2024 NFL season.