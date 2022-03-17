Fresh off his second Super Bowl win, Von Miller is headed to a contender in the Buffalo Bills, aiming for a third. Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker, has signed to a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team said Wednesday.

According to various sources, Miller’s deal is worth $120 million. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, $51.5 million is guaranteed, with $45 million completely guaranteed at signing.

“I’m always gonna put resources in the front. It’s just how I believe it should be built,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said earlier this offseason. “And don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft, at any point.”

Advertisement