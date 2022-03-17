Tank’s “I Deserve” Becomes His Sixth No. 1 at R&B Radio

Tank’s “I Deserve” has hit No. 1 on R&B Radio. The 9x GRAMMY Award-nominee sang, wrote and produced the single, which will be found on his 10th studio album R&B Money.

“I deserve” samples and is a call back to his 2001 hit “Maybe I Deserve.”

“I feel like Jordan in ’98 winning his sixth title with the Chicago Bulls! I’m so grateful to all the R&B music lovers because this couldn’t happen without you,” states Tank. “This is a blessing, and I’m here to share more with the fans as I gear up for the release of R&B Money.”

