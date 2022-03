Tsu Surf vs. Cortez, Calicoe vs. Chess Set for URL’s ‘Any Given Sunday 2’

Tsu Surf vs. Cortez, Calicoe vs. Chess Set for URL's 'Any Given Sunday 2'

URL is set for their next event. Any Given Sunday, the season’s must-see Ultimate Rap League (URL) event, will be streamed live on Caffeine, featuring head-to-head confrontations amongst some of the game’s biggest names on the world’s biggest battle rap stage.

Set for the event is Tsu Surf vs. Cortez, Calicoe vs. Chess, Charlie Clips vs. Lu Castro, and Ave vs. Danny Myers.

Tickets are available for purchase to attend in-person in Atlanta on ticketmaster.com.

