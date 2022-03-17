Mooski is back with a new video for “Counting Time,” taken from his debut album Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken. Mooski reimagines Anthony Hamilton’s classic “Charlene” on the Anthony Hamilton sampled record. On the track, Mooski reflects on a failed relationship while pleading with his beloved for a second chance.

Mooski released his debut album, Melodic Therapy 4, last Friday which features the artist’s hit song “Track Star” and the remix featuring Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Yung Bleu.