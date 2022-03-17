Mooski is back with a new video for “Counting Time,” taken from his debut album Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken. Mooski reimagines Anthony Hamilton’s classic “Charlene” on the Anthony Hamilton sampled record. On the track, Mooski reflects on a failed relationship while pleading with his beloved for a second chance.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Mooski released his debut album, Melodic Therapy 4, last Friday which features the artist’s hit song “Track Star” and the remix featuring Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Yung Bleu.