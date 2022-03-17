Yeat has announced the 2 Alive Tour. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, will begin on April 12th at El Club in Detroit and will stop in cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and others before concluding on May 9th at The Fonda in Los Angeles. The tour is in support of 2 Aliv, his most recent album, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and includes guest performances from hip-hop heavy hitters such as Young Thug, Gunna, and others.

Fri Apr 08 Detroit, MI El Club* Sat Apr 09 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall* Tue Apr 12 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring Wed Apr 13 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia Fri Apr 15 Denver, CO Summit Sun Apr 17 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall Mon Apr 18 New York, NY Irving Plaza Tue Apr 19 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw Thu Apr 21 Atlanta, GA Masquerade – HELL Sun Apr 24 Charlotte, NC The Underground Wed Apr 27 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Thu Apr 28 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Sun May 08 San Francisco The Independent* Mon May 09 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda*