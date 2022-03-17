Yeat has announced the 2 Alive Tour. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, will begin on April 12th at El Club in Detroit and will stop in cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and others before concluding on May 9th at The Fonda in Los Angeles. The tour is in support of 2 Aliv, his most recent album, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and includes guest performances from hip-hop heavy hitters such as Young Thug, Gunna, and others.

Fri Apr 08Detroit, MIEl Club*
Sat Apr 09Columbus, OHNewport Music Hall*
Tue Apr 12Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed Apr 13Philadelphia, PAThe Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Fri Apr 15Denver, COSummit
Sun Apr 17Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
Mon Apr 18New York, NYIrving Plaza
Tue Apr 19Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
Thu Apr 21Atlanta, GAMasquerade – HELL
Sun Apr 24Charlotte, NCThe Underground
Wed Apr 27Houston, TXBronze Peacock at House of Blues 
Thu Apr 28Dallas, TXThe Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sun May 08San FranciscoThe Independent*
Mon May 09Los Angeles, CAThe Fonda*