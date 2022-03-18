For those who don’t know yet, Adir is an artist from New York City who later found himself in LA. His hit song “TRENDSETTA” debuted back in 2021 but has now made its way back into the limelight due to recent influencers promoting it.



Adir’s “TRENDSETTA” starts out with his ad-libs that get the listen ready for the track. A few seconds later, the young artist starts singing about his Hollywood fame and how he is living out his dreams. So far the single has hit a quarter-million streams and is continuing to climb thanks to influencer support.



“TRENDSETTA” has blown up on Instagram as well as TikTok, and is even starting to trend on less popular platforms like Deezer and Pandora. When asked about the later success, Adir said, “I always knew it would pop, I just didn’t know when”.



Listen to Adir’s single TRENDSETTA below on Spotify:



Adir on Instagram: https://instagram.com/adiirr_