On Wednesday night Cardi and her husband Offset shared their date night on Instagram showing off their glam but casual look. The couple, lovingly dressed in matching Supreme x Burberry coats for their outing, wearing matching knit hats: Cardi in cream, and Offset in black. Luckily, the trendy outfits didn’t take away from the Grammy winner’s impeccable hair and makeup perfect for a night out with bae. Cardi’s rocked a hip-length hair installed in her signature black shade by hairstylist Jared Henderson, who also posted about her look with the caption “Cute Face, New Lace 😁” and revealed the Cher-Esque wig was made by Mo Length lace adhesive. Her makeup was Cardi’s signature, true cardi style a nude beat with glamour eyes was created by Erika La’Peal. She shared her full step-by-step instructions including products on her post perfect for her fans See below for the DIY Cardi B date night makeup guide.

I used For her lashes…. Feline Vibe 01 lashes by @ienvybykiss @wessentialsofficial IEnvy Lashes.

Face…… Prepped with @patmcgrathreal

Advertisement

Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Primer along with

Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer in Medium 15 and Medium 16.

Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation in Medium 16, medium 17, and Medium 18.

Face ..

Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Powder in light-medium 2.

Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Blurring under eye powder in medium.

Eyes…..

Pat McGrath’s Mothership IX Huetopian Dream Palette along with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner.

Brows… @anastasiabeverlyhills

Anastasia Beverly Hills DipBrow Pomade in Dark brown along with

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel.

Applied with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush 7b.

Cheeks.…

Pat McGrath’s Love at First Blush Divine Blush and Glow Trio.

Lips….

Lip Fetish Balm in Nude Venus along with Pat McGrath’s Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Contour.

Ok get your coins together and have fun creating this glam look. You can’t miss with this detailed list.