RapTV and Rolling Loud, two of the world’s most renowned hip-hop brands, are teaming together to host a two-day hip-hop music showcase at the famous Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.

Rolling Loud, the hip-hop festival behemoth, hired RapTV, the largest hip-hop social media platform, to grow its presence in the Red River Cultural District as it returns to Austin for another round of outstanding performances. The two significant businesses collaborated to produce one of the most anticipated music events of SXSW’s 36th edition.

Rolling Loud has done it again, collecting some of today’s hottest hip-hop acts and most promising newbies to perform at this year’s pop-up in Austin, known for curating FOMO-inducing lineups each year. Don Toliver and Sheck Wes lead an all-star lineup that includes Texas’ own Trae Tha Truth, as well as Ken Car$on, Babyface Ray, Duke Deuce, Jasiah, and Tay Money, as well as risers like Mike Dimes, Dro Kenji, Monaleo, and others, which will help rock the party at SXSW like never before.

“Rolling Loud, RapTV, and SXSW teamed up to create the biggest event of the week,” says Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. “We’ve put together a lineup full of artists we believe are next up. Fans attending our showcase are in for a treat, witnessing these artists perform in an intimate setting before they blow up to the stratosphere.”

RapTV will be on-site for the entire weekend event, bringing you behind-the-scenes material and exclusive news straight from the heart of the Live Music Capital of the World. For the most up-to-date information on the showcase, fans should follow RapTV and Rolling Loud on Instagram.

“With this SXSW showcase, RapTV is now entering a new chapter as a next-gen media organization, entertainment brand, and arbiter of hip-hop culture. What better way to celebrate this growth than by partnering with Rolling Loud, the biggest hip-hop festival producers in the world, to create the premier rap showcase during all of SXSW,” said RapTV’s Chief Operating Officer David Kantanka. “So often in music, especially in hip-hop, colleagues become competitors but this special event is a testament to the powers of collaboration, hard work and determination. With the combination of our Rolling Loud and RapTV teams, hip-hop fans better buckle up for two unforgettable nights in Austin.”

For fans looking to join in on the festivities, a select number of tickets will be available exclusively for those with SXSW music and platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders. A limited number of $10 general admission tickets will be available at the door for fans without SXSW badges. To purchase and learn more about official passes being made available to the weeklong, citywide conference, fans can visit www.sxsw.com/attend.

You can see the full lineup below.