PUMA has released the animalistic FUTURE Z 1.3 Instinct edition, which is jam-packed with technology and creativity. The next-generation FUTURE features a unique new appearance inspired by Neymar Jr., the game’s ultimate entertainer.

The FUTURE Z has been designed for maximum agility. The new technologically enhanced boot will trigger your football instincts, allowing you to prey on the opponent with the confidence of a tiger, allowing you to take your game to new heights.

The cutting-edge FUZIONFIT+ technology has been upgraded to the second generation. The specifically made knitted material now stretches from the midfoot to the collar opening, allowing you to play with or without laces and providing optimal lock-in and a supportive fit.

As the compression technology flawlessly conforms to the shapes of each foot, the adaptive support adjusts to the shape of your feet. The technology, when combined with a light Nano Grip sockliner insole, reduces foot slippage inside the boot, allowing you to maintain power transmission for explosive multi-directional movements.

The FUZIONFIT+ knit is made up of a unique blend of polyester and spandex yarns, as well as technological yarns, to provide the ideal balance of compression, comfort, and durability for a second-skin sensation.

“The most eye-catching feature of the new boot is the evolution of the FUZIONFIT+,” said Florian Nemetz, Senior Product Line Manager Teamsport Footwear. “The FUZIONFIT+ compression technology has become very popular amongst our players because the adaptive fit provides the optimal lock-down feeling in the boots. Player and consumer feedback has helped us to evolve the technology and to enhance the player’s ability to perform a wide range of multi-directional movements. New this year, we have developed Advanced Creator Zones to provide increased grip and softness in the forefoot, which was another key insight from our players. This provides greater control and touch benefits essential for dynamic players.”

“The team have really taken things to the next level with the new FUTURE Z,” said Neymar Jr. “The FUZIONFIT+ now extends to the top of the foot and the compression is perfectly balanced allowing me to feel comfortable and move freely. The boot feels like an extension of my foot allowing me to play without restrictions. This is key to the way I play.”