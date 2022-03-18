Having recently announced the new spring dates for his upcoming headlining All or Nothing World Tour, EMPIRE partner Rotimi now announces the opening acts for the festivities.

International sensation HoodCelebrityy will lead the charge with majority of the dates with Oscar Award-nominee DIXSON opening in Chicago, Dallas and Oakland and R&B songstress Inayah setting the tone in her hometown of Houston. Being an entertainer who has always put his fans first, the tour was originally postponed in January to keep Covid cautious, and now as the world opens back, Spring of 2022 is slated to start with a bang.

During the 17 city tour, Rotimi will be performing favorites from his latest debut album, All or Nothing as well as his gold certified hit single “In My Bed” and other throwback specials singles. Recently the singer/songwriter released visuals for “Weapon” featuring Fireboy DML and his wedding classic track “I Do.” The original album charted on Apple Music’s Top 10 R&B/Soul albums,and currently sits at 30 million streams across all platforms. Rotimi led the roll out for both projects by releasing some of his most creative videos to date in “What To Do,” “Don’t You Ever,” and “Decide,” all of which appear on the album as well.

Rotimi: World Tour DatesApril 19, 2022 || Boston, MA II Opener: HoodCelebrityyApril 20, 2022 || Philadelphia, PA II Opener: HoodCelebrityyApril 21, 2022 || Baltimore, MD II Opener: HoodCelebrityyApril 23, 2022 || New York, NY II Opener: HoodCelebrityyApril 26, 2022 || Toronto, ON II Opener: HoodCelebrityyApril 28, 2022 || Chicago, IL II Opener: DIXSONApril 29, 2022 || Detroit, MI II Opener: HoodCelebrityyMay 4, 2022 || Dallas, TX II Opener: DIXSONMay 5, 2022 || Houston, TX II Opener: InayahMay 7, 2022 || Atlanta, GAMay 11, 2022 || Los Angeles, CA II Opener: HoodCelebrityyMay 12, 2022 II Oakland CA II Opener: DIXSONMay 13, 2022 || Las Vegas, NVMay 17, 2022 || Amsterdam, NetherlandsMay 18, 2022 || Paris, FranceMay 20, 2022 || Berlin, GermanyMay 22, 2022 || London, England