Soulja Boy Issues Warning to Pete Davidson Over YE: “Stop Playing Before We Come and Mush You”

After taunting Kanye West just last month, Soulja Boy has once again inserted himself in the love triangle of Ye, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. This time, Soulja Boy is going at Pete Davidson.

Following Pete Davidson seemingly having enough and going at Ye via iMessage, Soulja is issuing a special message:

“You better watch your motherf-cking mouth, n-gga. I do not like how you talking to Kanye,” said Soulja Boy. “Can’t no one talk to Kanye like that but me! What the f-ck you mean you laying up in the bed with his wife, he can pull up and do this and that? Boy, stop playing before we come and mush your punk ass up.”

Soulja added, “PSA! Watch your f-cking mouth when you talking to Kanye like that! I don’t know who the f-ck you think you is but you not Big Draco. Do not talk to Kanye like that no more! Or you gone have me on your ass, n-gga. Goddamn Kim Kardashian got you feelin’ yourself a little bit too much. Got to bring you back to reality, Skete.”

Last month, Big Draco had a message for Kanye:

“Kanye, wake up. Skete got yo bitch n-gga, whatchu gon do? Is you gon keep posting memes of Marvel vs. Capcom or you gon lay the smackdown? That’s what the fuck you get n*gga! N*gga tried to play me. N*gga, you know who the fuck I am? I’m Big Draco and now you running around Hollywood crying like a b*tch.”