The AFC West continues to be the wild west as each team within that division has made significant upgrades. The Las Vegas Raiders have upgraded their pass rush with the addition of Chandler Jones.

Jones signs with the Raiders for a reportedly $17 million a year per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Expect this deal to come in around $17 million a year. Big money for Chandler Jones and a big get for the new regime in Las Vegas. https://t.co/3o8dL8ytSU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

Jones has some Hall of Fame-worthy numbers with 107.5 career sacks in 10 seasons. He’s surpassed the double-digit mark in seven seasons, and three years he didn’t was his rookie season when he had six in 14 games and in 2014 and 2020, where he only played in eight and five games, respectively. Also, he’s only two years removed from a career-high 19-sack campaign.

Advertisement

With a division including Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert, the Raiders are looking to lean on Chandler to help stabilize those electric quarterbacks.