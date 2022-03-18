The Green Bay Packers are keeping Aaron Rodgers, but it came at a price. They couldn’t afford to keep Davante Adams. The Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring Adams from the Packers in exchange for their 2022 first- and second-round picks and giving the superstar receiver a new five-year, $141.25 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.



Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

The trade reunites Adams with Derek Carr, his quarterback at Fresno State before they entered the NFL together in 2014, and also gives Carr a No. 1 receiver in his prime.

The Raiders and the entire AFC West have been busy this offseason. Each team in the division made improvements to their respective rosters. The Packers have a ton of draft capital heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Expect the Packers to use some of that capital on some new offensive weapons for Rodgers.

