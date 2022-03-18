The Green Bay Packers are keeping Aaron Rodgers, but it came at a price. They couldn’t afford to keep Davante Adams. The Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring Adams from the Packers in exchange for their 2022 first- and second-round picks and giving the superstar receiver a new five-year, $141.25 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
The trade reunites Adams with Derek Carr, his quarterback at Fresno State before they entered the NFL together in 2014, and also gives Carr a No. 1 receiver in his prime.
The Raiders and the entire AFC West have been busy this offseason. Each team in the division made improvements to their respective rosters. The Packers have a ton of draft capital heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Expect the Packers to use some of that capital on some new offensive weapons for Rodgers.