There has been a common theme in the NBA; lately, players are scoring 50 points. There have been eight in this month alone. There has been an even more theme for the Orlando Magic, players scoring 50 points against them. In its last two games, the Magic gave up two 50 point games.

On Tuesday night, Orlando gave up 60 to Kyrie Irving, and last night they gave up 51 to Saddiq Bey. Bey, the Detroit Pistons’ second-year small forward, torched the Orlando Magic in the Pistons 134-120 win.

Saddiq didn’t score as much as Kyrie, but he did get off to a blazing start as he did two nights ago. Irving killed them for 16, and Bey finished the first quarter with 21. Bey scored 30 points in the first half and followed up with 21 in the second half.

This 51 point outing for Bey is a new career-high for him, and this is the 13th different player to score 50 in the NBA. This month, the eight 50 point games are the most since December of 1962, when there were nine 50-point games.

There have been 17 50-point games this season, and Bey is the 13th player to pull the feat, matching the most in a season in NBA history. At 22, he is the youngest player with a 50-point game in Pistons history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Again, who will be the next to drop 50?