The Golden State Warriors appear to close out the regular season without Steph Curry. Curry will be out indefinitely after reportedly suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2022

Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like Marcus Smart’s lunging move at the reigning NBA scoring champ.

“I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee,” Kerr said. “That’s what I was upset about. Lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, gamer, competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we’re good. I thought it was a dangerous play; just let him know.”

Draymond Green defended the play by Smart and didn’t believe it was dirty.

Draymond on Marcus Smart's dive into Steph while chasing a loose ball:



"I can't call that a dirty play" pic.twitter.com/5xfsaxbS79 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

The Warriors are currently 3rd in the Western Conference with 47-23. The team will have to find a way to make up Curry’s production and close out the last 12 games of the season without him.