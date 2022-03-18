The Golden State Warriors appear to close out the regular season without Steph Curry. Curry will be out indefinitely after reportedly suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like Marcus Smart’s lunging move at the reigning NBA scoring champ.
“I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee,” Kerr said. “That’s what I was upset about. Lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, gamer, competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we’re good. I thought it was a dangerous play; just let him know.”
Draymond Green defended the play by Smart and didn’t believe it was dirty.
The Warriors are currently 3rd in the Western Conference with 47-23. The team will have to find a way to make up Curry’s production and close out the last 12 games of the season without him.