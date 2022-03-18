Eldorado Excursions, Steelo Brim’s debut effort, has been released. The new release follows Steelo’s journey from the heart of Chicago’s Westside to the bright lights of Los Angeles, where he pursued his childhood goal of working in music. Eldorado Excursions features from Fabolous, Buddy, Arin Ray, BJ The Chicago Kid, Chuck Inglish, Dej Loaf, Leon Thomas, Vic Mensa, Problem, Nomad P, and more.

“1996 was the year music and I met, I mean yeah, I had listened to gospel and oldies around the crib since I was a baby, but ’96 was the first time we REALLY connected,” Steelo said. “We met in my Dad’s Cadillac he had got at the First Federal Auto Auctions on 63rd & State. I thought that shit was HARD. A caddy back then represented success. That plus my Dad’s new 6 CD changer showed me his crazy selection in music. D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar, Brownstone, Sam Cook, Teddy P – it set the tone. This project is me taking the vibe back to the backseat as I rode on a weekend to Franklin.”

Steelo’s therapist encouraged him to finish something he’d always wanted when quarantine forced him to slow down and look inward, so he began this musical and creative adventure. Steelo considers these albums to be “sessions,” as he was inspired to start making songs by his therapist.

You can listen to Eldorado Excursions and watch the “My Love” video featuring Buddy and Arin Ray below.