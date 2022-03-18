With “Play For Keeps,” a new video single from the upcoming deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2, Glock channels his inner Fast & Furious. Glock glides over unique piano chords and booming subwoofers as he delivers some of his most electric flows on the Sledgren-produced track.


Glock is seen in the video for “Play For Keeps” surrounded by the riches of his autonomous domination. Glock illustrates that few things are more deadly than a man with alternatives, bouncing through a list of dream cars including a Cullinan, a McLaren, and a Hellcat.