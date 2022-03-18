Saba releases the official video for “Come My Way,” which features one of his inspirations, Cleveland rapper and Bone Thugs n Harmony member Krayzie Bone, fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed third studio album Few Good Things and its accompanying short film.

“When I think back on first discovering Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a child, it immediately stood out to me as unique,” Saba said of Bone Thugs n Harmony. “I started paying attention and really learning how to rap from listening to them and trying to recite it. It felt honest and completely true to themselves — authentic in a way that doesn’t come around very often and in a way that will be impossible to recreate. Their mix of melody and rhythms that I had never heard is what connected with me in a way that other music just didn’t. It inspired me to be more creative.”