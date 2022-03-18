Yung Bleu and NE-YO released the brand-new music video for their single “Walk Through The Fire.” NE-YO plays a detective investigating a house fire in the video made by Blank Square Productions, with the visuals finally shifting to the events of the previous evening. The picture depicts a heroic Bleu dashing into a burning house to save his love interest from the flames.

“Walk Through The Fire” dropped this past January and is the second collaboration between Yung Bleu and NE-YO, following “Stay Down.” You can see the new video below.