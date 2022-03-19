Rumors circulated online that JAY-Z and Dame Dash were aiming for a settlement in their NFT lawsuit over Reasonable Doubt. Dame is clearing it up and saying those reports are false.

In the middle of last year, Dame Dash was sued by Roc-a-Fella Records to stop the sale of a Reasonable Doubt NFT. In June 2021, a New York federal judge sided with Roc-A-Fella Records label owner Jay-Z after convincing them that his first album, Reasonable Doubt, should not be sold as an NFT by Dame Dash. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are valuable digital assets that cannot be replicated or traded. The complaint stated the date to auction off the album as an NFT had been set for June 23-25, but SuperFarm, Dash’s partnering company, called it off after the Roc-A-Fella label sent them a warning letter expressing their concerns about Dash’s pursuit of a sale. Even though Dash’s defense says he only attempted to sell his Roc-A-Fella stake, not the rights to Reasonable Doubt, the court still issued a temporary restraining order.

“He sued me for something he said that I did that I didn’t, and then I just had to sue him because he was redirecting funds for Reasonable Doubt,” Dame said to Shannon Sharpe in an interview earlier this month. “I didn’t realize it. I would never sue somebody I used to hustle with—I’m not into suing anybody. I was disappointed. I think it’s embarrassing.”

On Wednesday, Complex reported the two were in the midst of settlement talks that would play out until April 1. Dash hit Instagram, sharing a post by REVOLT, and shutting down the rumored settlement: