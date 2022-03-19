Karlae, the first lady of Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records, releases “Did That,” and the accompanying music video. The song follows her breakthrough single, “Blind,” which features Lil Yachty and is taken from her upcoming debut mixtape, ENTER, which will be released this spring via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.

“’Did That’ is a glossy record letting everyone know I’m doing my thing. I’m giving myself my flowers,” says Karlae. “In the song, I say “ima need a pat on the back.” I’m giving myself props and praise for killing this sh*t.”

The video is a salute to Black fashion, music, culture, and icons like Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim from the 1990s. You can tap into the new song and video below.

