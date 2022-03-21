On Friday, March 18, The Blast reported an unconfirmed story that Kanye’s performance at the 2022 Grammys had been pulled. A rep from Ye’s camp has confirmed that Kanye has been removed from the lineup.

As Variety reports, a source from Ye’s camp confirmed with them that the story is indeed accurate, and Ye will not be performing at this year’s Grammys. The rep sent the link of The Blast’s article to Variety, saying, “This is confirmed.”

As the original article states, Ye’s team got the call that he had been pulled on Friday and was forced to make this decision due to West’s “concerning online behavior” as of late. The Blast says that the decision was partially made because Trevor Noah is hosting the awards ceremony, and they “worry about the two men’s interactions during the show.”

Last week, Trevor Noah offered his two cents on the Kanye and Kim split. Kanye then took to Instagram, where he called Noah a “koon” multiple times in a post. Ye was later banned from IG for 24 hours.

Since Ye’s performance was pulled, many have come out to support him. The Game even took to IG to show his support for Ye.

“When will all the BLACK entertainers, athletes, actors, producers, writers, directors, media, etc… figure it out,” The Game posted.

The Game had to say this on Instagram after Kanye West was barred from performing at the Grammys. pic.twitter.com/laAByjp2My — EGO OVER YOU 🇬🇭💭 (@BADASSPMF) March 19, 2022

Not only was Ye set to perform, but he was nominated for multiple Grammy’s, including Album of the Year for DONDA.