Lil Durk is on top of the charts. The Chicago legend’s 7220 album has taken pole position on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper’s first solo No. 1.

Billboard notes Durkio’s album moved 120,500 equivalent album units in its first week. Of that number, streaming equivalent units make up 117,500 from a strong 164.81 million on-demand streams. An additional 2,500 came from album sales. TEA units totaled 500. 7220 is the fifth top-five album for Durk and is the third-largest debut for an album this year only trailing Gunna’s DS4Ever (150,300) and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (148,000).

#1 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) March 18, 2022

Last week, Lil Durk pulled up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and brought two singles from his 7220 albums. To open the set, Durkio was joined by Future for “Petty Too.” To Follow, Durk hopped into his current street banger “AHHH HA.” You can see the performance below.

Lil Durk’s new 7220 album features Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. You can hear it below.