Various citizens across the country will have to locate another source to find out if “You are the father.” After over 30 seasons on the air, Maury has been canceled by NBCUniversal.

The show was hosted and executive produced by Maury Povich. New episodes will air through this September, then reruns will air through syndication. The show was launched in 1991 by Paramount Domestic Television. According to Deadline, the decision to cancel was a mutual decision between the studio and Maury Povich.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement to Deadline. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

Maury added, “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show. Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!’”

Back in November 2021, Maury had a special guest in Lil Nas X. The 22-year-old “Industry Baby” artist’ appeared on the November 17th episode to confront his now ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza. In the episode, Nas finds out Yai was married while they dated.