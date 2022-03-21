Rolling Loud took over Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater with Rap TV for a special showcase. Night one of RapTV Presents Rolling Loud SXSW Edition 2022 featured Sheck Wes and OG Chase B with their thumping hits. Additional sets included Duke Deuce, Babyface Ray, Mike Dimes, Dro Kenji, Tay Money, and who kept the party going until 2am.

Rising stars at the set included JELEEL! who dazzled the crowd by backflipping of the stage, speakers, and the VIP balcony.

You can see images from the energetic run of performances below.

