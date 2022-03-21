SOURCE SPORTS: Broncos’ Randy Gregory Takes Parting Shots at Cowboys for the Way They Handle Free Agency

Former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory had some parting words for his former team. Gregory, who is now a member of the Denver Broncos, went on a bit of a Twitter rant on Sunday afternoon bashing the Cowboys for not living up to the title of “America’s Team” when it comes to handling business during the free agency period.

Y’all opinions don’t pay my bills ☝🏾 — Randy Gregory (@RandyGregory_4) March 20, 2022

Soon after, a Cowboys fan replied to that tweet, suggesting that Gregory’s bills would get paid with the contract the Cowboys gave him. Gregory then wrote on his account that Cowboys ownership was to blame.

New #Broncos pass-rusher Randy Gregory says #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “acted in bad faith” during the free agency process. pic.twitter.com/KoJoxKPicq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2022

Gregory feels that the Cowboys didn’t make a real play to keep him. In the same process, he doesn’t think the organization is a winning one. The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.

