Former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory had some parting words for his former team. Gregory, who is now a member of the Denver Broncos, went on a bit of a Twitter rant on Sunday afternoon bashing the Cowboys for not living up to the title of “America’s Team” when it comes to handling business during the free agency period.
Soon after, a Cowboys fan replied to that tweet, suggesting that Gregory’s bills would get paid with the contract the Cowboys gave him. Gregory then wrote on his account that Cowboys ownership was to blame.
Gregory feels that the Cowboys didn’t make a real play to keep him. In the same process, he doesn’t think the organization is a winning one. The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.
