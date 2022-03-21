The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that they traded for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB, and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 20, 2022

With the addition of Watson, it all but indicates the end of Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. The four-year starter has one year left on his rookie deal. Upon learning of the Browns’ pursuit of Watson, Mayfield requested a trade out of town.

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits and an NFL investigation that could result in a suspension. Shortly after the trade was announced, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released the following statement:

“Any transaction would not affect the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson. Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

“If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA.”