Every night appears to be a record-breaking night for LeBron James. During Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards, King James passed Karl Malone to become second all-time on the career scoring list.

Kareem: 38,387

LeBron: 36,947

Karl Malone: 36,928

Kobe: 33,643

MJ: 32,292



James passed up Karl Malone with a driving layup at the 5:20 mark of the game. Bron entered needed 20 points to pass the Mailman, he finished with 38. Sadly, the Lakers couldn’t pull off the victory. Now James only trails Kareem Abdul-Jabar on the all-time list. Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387 points, James currently sits at 36,047.

“Just to be part of this league the many years I’ve been a part of it and being linked to some of the greatest who’ve ever played this game and guys I’ve ever watched or studied or read about or aspired to be like … I’m just always lost for words for it,” James said to ESPN. “It’s an honor for myself, for my hometown, for my family and friends to be able to live these moments throughout this journey. And that’s exactly who I do it for.”

The Lakers are back to their grind of a season on Monday when James and the squad visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.