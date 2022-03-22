Asian Doll has been consistent in the music industry since her first release of Da Rise of Barbie Doll Gang Empire in 2015. As the Dallas Texas rapper continues to make a name for herself, the 25-year-old artist is most notable for her singles such as First Off, Pull Up featuring the late King Von, and NunnadetSh*t.

Aside from her growth as an artist in the industry, fans of the rapper have also had to watch Asian grow as a person over the years. Following a few physical altercations and social media back and forths, it seems as though Asian Doll is putting the aggression in her pen on a new drill beat.

The rapper pens over a sample to Justin Beiber’s “Baby,” released in 2010 off of his My World 2.0 album. Asian would pen on her social media that she may release the single Friday after posting a snippet of the music visual. “Might Drop This Today For The Fans,” she penned before referring to herself as the “Queen of Drill.”

Might Drop This Today For The Fans ❤️‍🔥#Baby !!! pic.twitter.com/ODM4NJFfNX — Drill 👑 (@AsianDaBrattt) March 21, 2022

The comments sparked mixed reviews online on whether or not Asian Doll could qualify to the Queen of Drill. Check out some of the discussions below. What do you think?

when she said she was queen this what she meant @AsianDaBrattt you kilt that beat… queen of drill https://t.co/LXY4NqegYu — rodadoll (@thekingro5) March 22, 2022

2015 Asian Doll.. She is not new to this. So if she said she the Queen of Drill that’s just what it is! Who really been doing it like her for this period of time??? NOBODY. (The flow has been polished over the years through pure commitment to her craft #evolution) @AsianDaBrattt pic.twitter.com/S9TiptNw8w — Da 🐐 (@AsianDaGoat) March 22, 2022

Asian Doll you are not the queen of drill — i (@ivyphobic) March 22, 2022