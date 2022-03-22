Following a crazy first night, Rolling Loud and RAP TV’s SXSW Showcase returned for night two at Stubb’s. Houston crooner Don Toliver headlined RL’s second night in Austin, performing favorites including “Lemonade,” “After Party,” and “No Idea” for the sold-out crowd. A set from Houston classic Trae The Truth, an energizing performance from rising artist SSGKobe, street-savvy bars courtesy of Detroit’s Icewear Vezzo, and other performances from Bbymutha, Jasiah, BIGBABYGUCCI, Yung Kayo, and more were among the night’s highlights.


Rolling Loud will return to Hip-Hop again in July. Rolling Loud Miami 2022 is set for July 22nd – 24th at Hard Rock Stadium with headliners Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Future. Tickets are 90% sold out.

You can see images from the close of Rolling Loud SXSW below.

001 DON TOLIVER RL NIGHT 2 @FIFTYCLICKS 2

001 DON TOLIVER RL NIGHT 2 @FIFTYCLICKS 1

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 57

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 53

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 52

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 51

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 50

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 47

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 44

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 42

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 41

@melodi.jpg rollingloud.jpg 39

TRAETHATRUTH RL NIGHT 2 @FIFTYCLICKS 5

TRAETHATRUTH RL NIGHT 2 @FIFTYCLICKS 3

TRAETHATRUTH RL NIGHT 2 @FIFTYCLICKS 1

