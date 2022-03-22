Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, the show’s producers, have unveiled the next wave of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards®. The star lineup includes H.E.R., Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White. On Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, the Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets around the world.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Halle Bailey, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Yuh-Jung Youn.