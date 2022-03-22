Ice Cube has been pretty vocal about his disdain towards Warner Bros for stalling the final installment of the Friday franchise. Now that John Witherspoon and Tommy Lister Jr. have passed, it is unsure whether Last Friday will come out or not.

Since Last Friday is stalled, Cube seems to not want any other adaptions of Friday to come about. He even responded to a fake story posted on Twitter claiming that a O’Shea Jackson Jr. directed Friday prequel starring Druski and Vince Staples was in the works and headed to HBO Max.

“This is blasphemy,” Cube tweeted in response to the false claim.

This isn’t the first time the Twitter page spread fake news about an upcoming project. O’shea Jackson Jr. actually fell for one of the fake tweets regarding him being cast in a Boyz N The Hood remake produced by 50 Cent.

According to a report, disagreements between Cube and Warner Bros. about the script stalled development on the fourth installment on the Friday franchise. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Warner Bros. executives “told him prison isn’t funny,” and that “they felt the fans of the franchise wanted to see the characters in their familiar settings instead of behind bars for much of the movie.”

Ice Cube’s lawyer then accused Warner Bros. of discrimination, something that was quickly refuted. “We strongly disagree with any claims of discriminatory treatment, and stand by our ongoing and proven commitment to support diverse voices and storytellers and will continue to do so as we move forward,” Warner Bros. wrote in regards to Cube’s lawyer’s claims.