The Fighting Demons vinyl was issued by Juice WRLD’s estate, and it’s the much-awaited follow-up to the Fighting Demons posthumous digital album, which was released in December 2021.

All original tracks from the Fighting Demons digital album are included on the vinyl album, including hit songs like Wandered to LA and Feline. The record is only available in limited quantities online and in stores, with a special red vinyl hue available only at Target.

Lil Bibby, who worked closely with Juice WRLD and formed Juice WRLD’s label Grade A Productions, and Juice WRLD’s manager, Peter Jideonwo, produced Fighting Demons. Following its release, the vinyl is projected to return to the top of the charts.

Advertisement

The Fighting Demons album features Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and Suga of BTS. You can see images of the vinyl release below.