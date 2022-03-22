Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby, a son into the world on Feb 2 originally named Wolfe Webster. But in a recent statement, posted on Kylie Jenners Instagram Stories, she revealed: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore we just didn’t feel like the name was him.” After seeing his name go viral on the internet and in news reports.

On Monday, Kylie uploaded a video to Youtube sharing it with her fans that simply read- “TO OUR SON video on my youtube 🤍 by @whitetrashtyler.” The video shared details from her pregnancy, welcome messages from family including Travi’s mother, Kim, and North during her baby shower, a reveal of the baby’s nursery, and the heart-felt reaction from Travis at the baby’s birth.

Kyle also shared a message to their daughter Stormi after she was born in 2018. Jenner admits that this pregnancy was different as earlier this month, Jenner went to her Instagram Stories, to encourage other new moms who were struggling after giving birth. “I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard,” Jenner wrote. “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually.”

See the full documentary below: