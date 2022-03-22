Muni Long has partnered with Def Jam Recordings through her Supergiant Records label. The signing was announced today by Def Jam chairman & CEO Tunji Balogun.

Muni’s platinum breakthrough smash “Hrs & Hrs,” co-managed by Rashad Tyler and Chris Anokute, has taken the world by storm, racking up over 150 million streams, peaking in the Top 5 on Apple Music, #17 on the Billboard Hot 100, and now sitting at #3 at Urban radio and hitting the Top 10 at Rhythm radio.

“It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world. This alignment with Tunji and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true,” said Muni Long. “Supergiant Records started as an idea between myself and my husband Raysean in 2019 and over the course of the next two years we would invest, hire, strategize and create. As our team grew, so did our success, and as a result of hours and hours of hard work and intense focus, this year we reaped a bountiful harvest. Many, many thanks to my partners, Rashad Tyler, Raysean Hairston, Chris Anokute and all those who contributed to this historic moment. We look forward to an incredible journey with Tunji and the Def Jam family.”

“Muni represents everything a Def Jam artist should be: bold, independent, authentic, creative, visionary, and one of a kind” said Tunji Balogun. “I have followed her artistry and journey very closely, from her time as a writer for some of the biggest artists in the world, to the incredible run of success she is now so deservedly enjoying. Muni sets the new standard for where we want to go as a label. I’m thrilled to join with her and her world-class team in this exciting partnership. With all the amazing work done by Priscilla and Raysean, Chris, Rashad and the Supergiant team, along with J.R. McKee and his MPR team – combined with the resources and passion of the Def Jam family – the sky’s the limit.”

“We’ve both known Muni for over a decade, since the start of her music business journey as a teenager,” said Supergiant Records co-founder/co-manager Rashad Tyler and co-manager Chris Anokute. “So fast forward to now, through the ups and downs we’ve seen her endure, we couldn’t be happier for her current success. Let’s just say she put in her 10,000 hrs.”