Nicki Minaj is without a doubt one of the best female hip-hop artists in the industry, but after a bizarre tweet in which she crossed out the names of other major female artists mentioned in an article praising her, fans are wondering if she might also be one of the most selfish.

The tweet stemmed from a lengthy feature op-ed written by Joshua Robinson at HotNewHipHop in which he described Minaj’s rise to success as well as detailed what about her sound sets her a step above most other female artists. However, Robinson also paid compliments to other current female hip-hop artists, writing: “Nicki Minaj’s presence — be it aural, digital, or visual — is absolutely enthralling, and when she’s on hiatus, you can tell. Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture.”

Minaj appeared to be pleased with the piece, but not with sharing the spotlight, sharing a screenshot of the article with the other artists’ names crossed out.

While her issues with Cardi B have been public for many years, she hasn’t appeared to have many issues with the other rappers. Naturally, social media had a lot to say about the commentary with some stating that Minaj was right in keeping the spotlight on herself while other say that she could have simply cut the screenshot off above the names of the other female artists.

None of the artists have made any public comment yet.