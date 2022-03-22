Between “Exodus 23:1” and “The Story Of Adidon,” it should be clear to MC’s everywhere that the last person you want smoke with is Pusha T. Now you might be able to add fast-food restaurants to that list as well.
Yesterday, March 21, the fast-food chain Arbys unveiled their new spicy fish sandwich. Their ad for their new sandwich featured a Pusha T diss track directed towards Mcdonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich.
“I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I got to crush it/ filet-o-fish is *** and you should be disgusted” Pusha raps, alluding to how he wrote Mcdonald’s “I’m lovin it” jingle nearly two decades ago. Push has gone on to say how he was paid “peanuts” for coming up with Mcdonald’s most successful campaign.
“I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership,” Push said to Rolling Stone in a statement about the new Arbys ad. “It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake.’ It was like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother — but that’s peanuts for as long as that’s been running. I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way to get that energy like, ‘You know what? I’m over it.’”
Upon release, many took to social media to voice their opinion on the ad and give Push his flowers for being able to infuse his “coke raps” in a fish sandwich ad.