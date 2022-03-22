Between “Exodus 23:1” and “The Story Of Adidon,” it should be clear to MC’s everywhere that the last person you want smoke with is Pusha T. Now you might be able to add fast-food restaurants to that list as well.

Yesterday, March 21, the fast-food chain Arbys unveiled their new spicy fish sandwich. Their ad for their new sandwich featured a Pusha T diss track directed towards Mcdonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

If you think the new Arby’s x @PUSHA_T diss track is too hot, maybe you’re not quite ready for our new Spicy Fish Sandwich either. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack pic.twitter.com/ChVz8BUa5u — Arby's (@Arbys) March 21, 2022

“I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I got to crush it/ filet-o-fish is *** and you should be disgusted” Pusha raps, alluding to how he wrote Mcdonald’s “I’m lovin it” jingle nearly two decades ago. Push has gone on to say how he was paid “peanuts” for coming up with Mcdonald’s most successful campaign.

Advertisement

“I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership,” Push said to Rolling Stone in a statement about the new Arbys ad. “It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake.’ It was like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother — but that’s peanuts for as long as that’s been running. I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way to get that energy like, ‘You know what? I’m over it.’”

Upon release, many took to social media to voice their opinion on the ad and give Push his flowers for being able to infuse his “coke raps” in a fish sandwich ad.

Pusha T co-wrote the modern McDonald’s theme song and now he gets checks from Arby’s to write a Filet O’ Fish diss track. He needs to be studied at Harvard Business School. — Extra Dude (@TrapCinephile) March 21, 2022

JUST IN: Pusha T trolls McDonalds by putting white substances in every burger at the restaurant‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/mHN3VQzKoe — RapTV ❼ (@rapfvcom) March 21, 2022

Pusha T went 97% of that Arby’s commercial before he dropped a coke reference lmao he really is one of my favorite rappers ever — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) March 21, 2022

Lmaooooo Pusha T barring up McDonald’s was not on my 2022 bingo card. BUT HERE WE ARE — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) March 21, 2022