Just when you thought Snoop’s brand couldn’t get any stronger, think again.

The hip hop legend and music mogul is set to join Call Of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard, and Mobile as a playable operator. According to IGN, the news came from a Call of Duty blog. Player’s first chance at playing as the legend will be in season 3 of Call of Duty Mobile. They will have to enter into a lucky draw on April 1 to be able to play as Snoop.

Snoop Dogg is getting added to Call Of Duty ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/1MDUdVzOAm — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 21, 2022

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game!” Snoop said in the COD blog post. “Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out.”

Snoops character will be fitted with a 24k gold embroidered outfit and a signature gold plated and diamond-encrusted SMG.

On April 19, the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will become available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. This bundle is different from the COD Mobile bundle that “includes ten items – three of which are exclusive to Vanguard – and a full Operator progression track. These items include Weapon XP for Snoop’s weapon, three alternate outfits, and other cosmetic items.”

However, this isn’t the first time Snoop has been a part of the COD franchise before. In a Call of Duty: Ghosts DLC, players had the option of switching the announcers voice to that of Snoop.