Daddy Yankee stunned the world when he announced the release of his farewell album Legendaddy, which will be released on March 24, as well as the dates for his La Última Vuelta (The Last Round) goodbye tour. On Sunday night, the singer announced his retirement from the music profession in an emotional statement to his followers on his website.

On August 10th, the “La ltima Vuelta World Tour” will begin at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The five-month tour, which is being promoted by Cardenas Marketing Network and Raphy Pina, comprises some of the rapper-largest songwriter’s headline events in North America and Latin America to date. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 25th, and general public on-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 30th.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and concert tour,” said Daddy Yankee. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, my album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

