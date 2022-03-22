Longtime NFL broadcaster Al Michaels will leave NBC Sports for Amazon as the lead commentator for the entity’s new Thursday Night Football package.

I am proud to announce I’m headed to Amazon! I can’t think NBC enough for the last couple of years and to cris I love you man ❤️ — Al Michaels (@AlMichealsSNF) March 21, 2022

Micheals took to Twitter to show love to NBC Sports for the time well spent with the company and let the world know he is heading to Amazon.

Michaels will be joined in the booth by longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, moonlighting between his ESPN college football duties and Thursday night NFL games.

One final time with the greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/x85I66kOV1 — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) March 21, 2022

Sources told Marchand that Michaels would be paid in the “Joe Buck neighborhood” to join Amazon. Buck recently left Fox for ESPN to become the lead commentator for Monday Night Football. Buck’s deal with ESPN is for five years and $75 million.

Amazon purchased the entire slate of Thursday Night Football games from the NFL last year. Micheals gives the upstart coverage a veteran voice for the telecast.