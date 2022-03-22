SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Dunks All Over Kevin Love in Lakers Win Over Cavs

SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Dunks All Over Kevin Love in Lakers Win Over Cavs

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made a visit to the superstar’s hometown of Cleveland for a game against the Cavaliers. The Lakers would get a much-needed win but the conversation was James’ dunk on his friend and former teammate Kevin Love.

LEBRON PUT KEVIN LOVE ON A POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/CvE0JzXcyx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2022

I’m not f*cking with my guy @KingJames for atleast the next 48hrs!!!! 😂😂😂 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 22, 2022

THIS ANGLE OF LEBRON ON K-LOVE 😳 pic.twitter.com/nKF8nn3fO6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 22, 2022

Later after the play, Love strolled up to his friend and placed him in a joking headlock.

Kevin Love viciously attacks LeBron after his poster dunk against him pic.twitter.com/X3sSXHHEoo — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 22, 2022

In the postgame, James joked about hoping to still be invited to Love’s wedding.

Advertisement

“To be completely honest, I hated that it had to be him,” James said. “He’s my guy. That’s my brother. And I hope I’m still invited to the wedding. That’s not even in my all-time dunks so I’ll take it out. I didn’t mean it. K-Love, I love you and I take it back. I wish I could take those two points back and we still win the game by nine.”