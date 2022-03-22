LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made a visit to the superstar’s hometown of Cleveland for a game against the Cavaliers. The Lakers would get a much-needed win but the conversation was James’ dunk on his friend and former teammate Kevin Love.


Later after the play, Love strolled up to his friend and placed him in a joking headlock.

In the postgame, James joked about hoping to still be invited to Love’s wedding.

“To be completely honest, I hated that it had to be him,” James said. “He’s my guy. That’s my brother. And I hope I’m still invited to the wedding. That’s not even in my all-time dunks so I’ll take it out. I didn’t mean it. K-Love, I love you and I take it back. I wish I could take those two points back and we still win the game by nine.”