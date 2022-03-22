Jameis Winston will remain as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Winston returns to the Saints on a two-year deal worth $28 million.

The #Saints are re-signing QB Jameis Winston to a two-year deal with a base value of $28 million, including $21M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



So after missing out on Deshaun Watson, New Orleans turns to an old friend at QB. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

Winston was 5-2 with the Saints before suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury. Before that, Winston was on pace to have one of the best years of his career, completing 59.0% of his passes for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Back in 2019, Winston led the NFL in passing yards while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Winston is healthy and ready to go, all expectations are that he’ll be the Week One starter in New Orleans. If it takes Winston longer than ten months to be prepared to go, backup quarterbacks Ian Book and Blake Bortles would likely compete to start until Winston is healthy.

