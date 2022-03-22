As part of their ongoing multi-year partnership with NBA legend Allen Iverson, Viola, the premier Black-owned producer and licensed reseller of premium cannabis products will release limited amounts of their latest strain. Iverson will attend meet-and-greets with customers at five cannabis shops in the metro Detroit region this Friday and Saturday to help promote the launch.

“I’m excited to continue the partnership with my brother Al and bring our newest strain to Detroit,” said Iverson. “Everything I do is for the fans, and this is no different.”

IVERSON 01,’ an indica-dominant Detroit grown hybrid, is a cross of F1 Durban, Gushers, and Runtz. The pre-rolled and packed flower will be sold at a number of dispensaries throughout the state.

Advertisement

Iverson will appear at a handful of dispensaries in support of the launch, starting with Bazonzoes in Walled Lake at 3 p.m. on Friday, followed by 3Fifteen Cannabis in Hamtramck at 5 p.m., and Herbology in River Rouge at 6:45 p.m. On Saturday, he’ll be at Skymint in Hazel Park at 1 p.m. and Liv in Ferndale at 2:15 p.m.

“We’re excited to launch IVERSON in the Michigan market with 70+ valued partners. Although we would’ve loved to visit every location, with scheduling we had to narrow it down to a handful. We look forward to everyone trying ‘01 and meeting Chuck and I at the in-stores” said Viola CEO, Al Harrington.