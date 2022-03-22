YBN Nahmir rose to fame in 2017 following the release of his single “Rubbin Off The Paint,” which debuted on Billboard 100 at number 79 and later rose to number 46. The song grew over 205 million views on Youtube and is one of the Alabama native’s most notable tracks.

While his breakout was quickly growing, alongside his friends, Cordae and Jay, who were once under the YBN moniker, things seemed to stall for the rapper. Fans have been wondering when he will release a new project since he released his debut studio album “VisionLand” in March of 2021.

In a series of tweets, the 22-year-old opened up about his battle with alcohol addiction. “Alright y’all, I feel like it’s best for me to just get this out my system. For 3 years I’ve been struggling with an alcoholic addiction. I’ve changed so much due to it, & not in the right ways. I’ve pushed so many of my love ones away & the people I care about because of it,” said the Opp Stoppa.

“I’ve constantly tried to slow down / stop myself from drinking, but it’s not easy at all. This year I want a new challenge & the challenge is for me to get clean. I never knew addiction was this hard. Before hand it was easy for me to block it out, but now it’s taking a toll.”

“If you’re struggling with addiction it’s best to seek help. That’s all I’m trying to do. I use to think this was just some ‘normal sh*t until I realized I’m NOT THE SAME ANYMORE. Sh*t is one of the worst feelings ever.”

As more artists become transparent about their addictions, we wish the best for YBN Nahmir and hope to see the rapper take down the charts once more. Check out the video to his breakout single below.