42 Dugg and EST Gee have released a new song called “Free The Shiners,” which is out now on CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope.

The CMG labelmates also shared the song’s related music video, which was directed by Diesel Films, as part of the announcement. Gee and Dugg are seen flexing from a luxury jet while flaunting their wealth.

“Free The Shiners,” produced by VenoTheBuilder and JB Sauced, is the first single from Dugg and Gee’s upcoming collaborative album, Last Ones Left. The project was first unveiled by the CMG labelmates alongside CEO Yo Gotti and their label counterparts Moneybagg Yo and Blocboy JB at the CMG Press Conference in February.

