Beyoncé In Talks To Perform “Be Alive” At The Oscars

Beyoncé In Talks To Perform “Be Alive” At The Oscars

Beyoncé is allegedly talking with producers of the Oscars to perform during the show. According to Variety, organizers of the awards show want the pop queen to sing “Be Alive.”

It’s a track she co-wrote for the movie King Richard, which tells of the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams’ father.

The film currently boasts six nominations, including Best Picture.

Advertisement

Five songs are up for an Oscar award. Billie Eilish and her brother will sing their James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” Reba McEntire will perform a song from the movie Four Good Days while Sebastian Yatra will cover a hit from Encanto.

If the performance gets the green light, Beyoncé’s performance will be broadcast to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27th.