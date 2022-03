Lollapalooza is set to return to Chicago this July. The 2022 edition of the festival will be headlined by heavyweight Hip-Hop talent in J. Cole, Doja, Cat, and Lil Baby.

The 2022 lineup also includes Jazmine Sullivan, Big Sean, YG, Cordae, Don Toliver, Cordae, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe, and more. Tickets are currently on sale with four-day general admission tickets starting at $350. The festival is scheduled for July 28-31. You can learn more about the festival here.