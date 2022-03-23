The second offering from Kith Spring 2022, the Spring 2 collection, is modeled by Ma$e. The 78-style collection features the brand’s inline collection as well as the 101 Program, which has been reintroduced.

Earthy tones of pastel anchor blues, plaster and canvas tans, and more are featured in the collection’s palette. Two items make a comeback in this collection: the Carmine Coaches Jacket in cotton poplin and the Duane Track Jacket in wrinkle nylon, which will be available in Spring 2020. The Sky design on tapestry jacquard fabric is featured on the Tapestry Coaches Jacket, while the Kith serif embroidery is featured on the front of the Wythe Denim Jacket. Kith also debuts the Weirfield Cardigan, a color-blocked sweater made of super chunk cotton yarn.

Mase For Kith – Spring 2 “New York To The World” pic.twitter.com/oCF1rzPwBd — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) March 21, 2022

The fourth chapter of Ronnie Fieg & Clarks Originals 8th St collection, of which Fieg serves as Creative Director, will be released alongside Spring 2. The Rossendale and the Maycliffe are two new shapes produced by Fieg in this episode. For Spring 2022, the Breacon silhouette will be available in two color variants: multi-gray and multi-blue, both of which feature colors from Kith’s distinctive palette.

Kith also has the newly released Long Bill Yankees cap and the Two-Tone Mountains cap, both of which have an excellent Mountains logo patch.

Kith also brings back its 101 Program, which features a range of Kith’s classic bodies in quality fabrications with no logos. It includes a variety of shorts as well as traditional Kith styles like the Madison Jacket, Paneled LS Tee, Williams Hoodie, and Williams Pant.

Kith Spring 2 releases this Friday, March 25th at all Kith shops as well as 11AM EST on Kith.com and 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com. You can see the pieces below.