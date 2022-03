The Met Gala is set to return and will have Regina King as a co-chair. The high fashion event is set for Monday, May 2, bringing together celebrities and fashion elite together at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

According to Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times, King will co-chair the even with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs will include Anna Wintour and Tom Ford. The theme for the 2022 event will be “Gilded Glamour.”